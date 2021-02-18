American Heart Association Offers Life-Saving Skills Through Virtual CPR Course

by

The American Heart Association is partnering with the Pi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority to offer a hands-only virtual CPR demonstration in order to create more heroes who are ready to save a life in our community.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the No. 1 killer of women, claiming more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined. Recently there has been an alarming decline in awareness that cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, particularly in our youngest most diverse women.

“Women are more likely than men to have cardiomyopathy, live alone at an older age and there is a general fear that performing CPR on a woman may injure her or be considered inappropriate touching. Women and men need to know CPR because in an emergency seconds count”, said Emily Niespodziany, Executive Director of the American Heart Association. Research published in the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation, concluded that educational and policy efforts to address these perceptions may reduce the disparities in the application of bystander CPR.

Only 39% of women received CPR from bystanders in public compared to 45% in men. That’s why both the American Heart Association and the women of the AKA sorority feel it’s important for all women to take charge of their heart health and encourage others to do the same through learning lifesaving CPR techniques.

The Pink Goes Red Virtual Hands-Only CPR demonstration will be held on Saturday, February 27 at 9:00 am. Community members can attend this free virtual Hands-Only CPR demonstration by visiting Facebook.com/AHATennessee. For more information, email GreaterChattanooga@Heart.org

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!

by

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Friday

February 19, 2021

Saturday

February 20, 2021

Sunday

February 21, 2021

Monday

February 22, 2021

Tuesday

February 23, 2021

Wednesday

February 24, 2021

Thursday

February 25, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more