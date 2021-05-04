Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host New Childhood Cancer Support Group

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is launching a new parent support group called Resilient Parenting.

Resilient Parenting is a program designed by the foundation’s Social Work Intern Tekia Grayson and LCSW Tyler Clemmons that is aimed toward parents of children faced with a pediatric cancer diagnosis. This group will offer parents the opportunity to join an education and support-based platform to ask questions and share challenges, emotions, goals, and tips related to parenting.

“Resilient Parenting is an extension of parent support, and we are very excited to see where it goes,” said AHF LCSW Tyler Clemmons. “We have worked on defining the most inclusive and helpful ways to bring parents together to support each other, and Resilient Parenting is our next step forward!”

LCSW Tyler Clemmons and MSW Intern Tekia Grayson will begin sessions on May 18, 2021. This first session will be a virtual support group based on their original introduction video. This video can be found at www.hatcherfoundation.org/resilient.

Following the first session, anyone who would like to attend the virtual support sessions can submit topic requests during “emotional check-ins” that will be conducted by Clemmons and Grayson.

This 8-week series will cover topics related to parenting, such as anxiety, PTSD, managing challenging behaviors and other topics that are requested by those in attendance. Any parent with a child who has been impacted by pediatric cancer, whether they are at diagnosis, in treatment, or into survivorship, is welcome to attend.

Parents must register to attend. To register, email foundation Patient Navigator, Becky Lyle, at beckyl@hatcherfoundation.org.