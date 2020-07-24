Blood Assurance In Critical Need Of Platelet Donors

Blood Assurance is in critical need of platelet donors. All platelet donors who give now through July 31 will be able to choose between receiving COVID-19 antibody testing, a beach towel and a $10 Amazon gift card.

“Platelets are critical in the treatment of cancer patients and are also used for trauma patients,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “We are in serious need of platelets at this time and are asking the community to please donate as soon as possible.”

Platelets are very important for patients in all hospitals. People with certain blood disorders may not be able to produce healthy platelets of their own and while chemotherapy kills cancer cells, it also destroys platelets. Platelet donations provide the components many patients depend on for their recovery and are needed by patients who experience trauma, bleeding during surgery, patients with aplastic anemia, transplant recipients, patients with leukemia and patients receiving treatment for cancer.

Blood Assurance has continued the option to receive COVID-19 antibody testing through September and all platelet donors can choose to receive a $10 Amazon gift card when they donate with an appointment now through July 31. Donors who choose to receive antibody testing will receive results within a week and donors who choose to receive a $10 Amazon gift card will receive it in the mail after their donation.

Blood Assurance is maintaining new procedures put in place due to COVID-19 including extra cleaning, social distancing, and a mask requirement. Blood Assurance is also appointment only right now and donors can schedule a platelet appointment by calling their local Blood Assurance center. All center contact information can be found at bloodassurance.org/contact-blood-assurance, by calling 800-962-0628, or by texting BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!