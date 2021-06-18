Blood Assurance Is In Critical Need Of Platelets

Blood Assurance is in critical need of platelet donors due to several high usage events. Blood Assurance is asking all eligible community members to give platelets now.

“Platelets are used by patients in our hospitals every day suffering from cancer, trauma, and other significant events, said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “Not everyone can give platelets, so those that can are very special to us and we need their help now.”

Blood Assurance needs to collect more than their usual number of platelets over the next few days to make up for the high usage. Donors interested in giving platelets can contact Blood Assurance at 800-962-0628 to be transferred to the closest center.

All donors who give June 17 and 18 will receive a tie-dye silicone pint cup and all donors who give June 19-21 will receive a coupon for a free pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. While supplies last.

Blood donation is essential to the infrastructure of healthcare and the only way to ensure patients have the blood they need is for people to donate. Blood cannot be manufactured and all blood used in community hospitals is from volunteer donors.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.