Blood Assurance Launches 12 Days Of Giving Campaign Monday

This holiday season, Blood Assurance has announced plans to award its altruistic donors for their willingness to give the gift of life.

During the 12 Days of Giving initiative, the regional blood center will distribute stocking stuffers to donors from Dec. 13-24:

Dec. 13-19: All donors will receive a holiday hero cup

All donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card

$50 Walmart gift cards will be given away every hour at all Georgia donation centers

$50 Walmart gift cards will be given away every hour at all Tennessee donation centers

A $500 Walmart gift card will be given away to an individual who donates at any of Blood Assurance's donation centers or mobile drives. A $50 Walmart gift card will also be awarded to three individuals who donated at mobile blood drives between Dec. 22-24.

Additionally, Blood Assurance has pledged to help three food banks that assist communities in the company’s service area. If 1,000 individuals donate blood from Dec. 22-24, the non-profit will present $1,500 total to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, Chattanooga Area Food Bank and Atlanta Community Food Bank.

“While Blood Assurance deals with a critical supply issue, our area food banks are facing similar challenges” said Max Winitz, a marketing and public relations specialist with Blood Assurance. “This incentive will benefit all of us, so we are calling on the community to roll up a sleeve, donate blood and help us provide vital dollars to these incredible organizations.”

Donors can learn more by visiting www.bloodassurance.org/12days, or by calling 800-962-0628, or texting BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins will be accepted.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

About Blood Assurance

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.