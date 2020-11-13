Blood Assurance Launches "Community Give Back" Week, Calls For Local Donors

We know that everyone is adjusting to the “new normal” and that many things have changed. However, one thing hasn’t changed. Patients in our local hospitals continue to need blood donors.

Blood Assurance has seen a severe decline of blood donors during the pandemic, but usage of blood products is continuing to rise. Blood donation is critical to the infrastructure of all hospitals and having a strong community blood supply is essential. Patients count on donors every day and with the holidays and flu season approaching, it is more vital than ever that blood donors choose to give now.

The week of November 16th – 22nd, Blood Assurance and their Chattanooga-area hospital partners are encouraging the community to give back to their neighbors by donating blood.

The days before and after Thanksgiving always present a challenge to hospitals and to Blood Assurance. More people are traveling which inevitably leads to higher blood usage. During this time, however, fewer donors come through Blood Assurance’s doors, leading to a blood shortage.

The need for blood never stops and we are asking you for help. If you are eligible to donate blood, please vi­­sit a Blood Assurance center or bloodmobile to give for patients in need.

The Blood Assurance Downtown Chattanooga center will be open until 10pm on Thursday, November 19th to allow for more donors to give blood. Special holiday prizes will be given every hour that day.

Blood Assurance has several procedures in place to ensure donor safety including extra disinfection, a mask requirement, and COVID-19 symptom screenings and temperature checks for anyone entering the blood drive area.

Blood Assurance is the conduit of our blood supply. Because blood cannot be manufactured, donors are critical to maintaining blood banks with adequate supply to accommodate the treatment and care for many patients who enter our hospitals.

That’s why we ask that, if you can give, please do so. We hope you will also make a commitment to give blood throughout the year as well. If all blood donors who gave once a year gave twice, we would never face a blood shortage. Our hospitals and patients are counting on you.

If you would like to schedule an appointment to give blood, please visit bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.

