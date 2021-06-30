Blood Donors Needed During National Shortage To Prepare For The Holiday Weekend

Blood Assurance expects high blood usage over the Fourth of July weekend and is asking all eligible community members to donate this week. Blood donor turnout is still much lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic began and Blood Assurance is currently in critical need of donors.

“We always see higher usage over the Fourth of July holiday and we need a very good donor turnout this week to avoid a blood shortage,” said Dr. Liz Culler, Chief Medical Officer at Blood Assurance. “We must be prepared for any trauma that comes in and the only way to do that is to have all types on hand, especially type O.”

Blood Assurance is the sole supplier of blood products to the Chattanooga area. All blood received by patients at hospitals in the Chattanooga area is given by Blood Assurance donors. Blood cannot be manufactured and all blood used in hospitals is given by volunteer donors.

All blood donors who give July 1 through July 4 will be entered to win a Traeger grill and will receive two tickets to the Chattanooga Lookouts July 22nd game. All donors who give now through July 5 will also receive a special Patriotic blood donor T-shirt.

Blood donors can schedule an appointment online at bloodassurance.org/schedule, by calling 800-962-0628, or by texting BAGIVE to 999777.

Blood cannot be manufactured and Blood Assurance counts on volunteer donors daily to save lives. One blood donation can save three lives in area hospitals.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.