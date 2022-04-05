Bond Arts & Culture Series at Chatt State Presents "The Wealth of Mental Health"

As a continuing part of the Bond Arts and Culture Series, Chattanooga State Community College will present “The Wealth of Mental Health”, a conversation about black men and mental health on Tuesday, April 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET via Zoom.

The panel moderated by Dr. Quincy Jenkins, executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion will consist of Harlem, New York chaplin Chris Jones, Memphis counselor Tariq Pettis-Smith, and middle Tennessee counselor Pierre Womble.

This free public event may be accessed via Zoom with the ID Number 874 0345 3961 and Passcode 291574.

Chaplain Chris Jones, a proud Harlem resident, is a creative, entrepreneur, clinical chaplain, and mediator. He has a drive for community organizing and addressing matters related to Black men and mental health.

Chaplain Jones is a licensed Baptist minister with 15 years of clinical experience and education in chaplaincy. He holds a BA in Journalism from Middle Tennessee State University, an MDiv. in Psychology of Religion and Pastoral Care from the Morehouse School of Religion at The Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta, and an MA in Psychiatry and Religion from Union Theological Seminary in the City of New York.

Tariq J. Pettis-Smith is a dedicated life coach and innovative mental health counselor who love to inspire others to achieve their goals. He graduated with his Bachelor of Art degree from Western Kentucky University and received his master’s degree in Community Clinical Psychology from Norfolk State University. Tariq has a special niche for counseling African American males and troubled teens. He specializes in behavioral issues, psychotic disorders, depression, anxiety, family issues, and self-esteem concerns.

Pierre is a Licensee Professional Counselor with a Mental Health Services Provider designation. He has a Master’s Degree in Counseling Psychology and specializes in individual therapy, couples/marital therapy, and consultation. Pierre’s focus is to help individuals heal, energize, and become aware of their inner strengths. He specializes in a variety of concerns including, but not limited to, depression, anxiety, relationship/marital concerns, personality disorders, trauma/abuse, stress management, career concerns, and those who desire personal growth.