CARTA Care-A-Van Paratransit Service For Red Bank Citizens Begins July 1st

Beginning Friday, July 1st, CARTA will bring their Care-A-Van service to Red Bank for qualifying seniors ages 65 and older and for individuals with temporary and permanent disabilities.

Red Bank is currently outside of CARTA’s service area, but the city recognized an opportunity to bring a public paratransit option to an area that does not have any transit services.

Red Bank residents desiring to use the Care-A-Van service will need to have a completed, approved and current CARTA Eligibility Application on file at the Care-A-Van office before booking a trip. Applications will be available at Red Bank City Hall and on the city’s website at www.redbanktn.gov.

Care-A-Van services will be available at the cost of $2.50 for a one-way trip and $5.00 for round trips. Clients can schedule rides up to two weeks in advance. However, a minimum of 48 hours advance notice will be required for scheduling trips. Clients can make their payments when boarding the van unless other arrangements have been made prior to the pick-up.

“The City of Red Bank is excited to offer this additional service to our residents funded entirely by a grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation,” said Hollie Berry, Mayor of Red Bank. “Our city has a significant elderly population, and my hope is that this new service will serve as one more tool in the hands of our seniors and people with disabilities to help them maintain their independence, stay in their homes longer, and remain a vibrant part of our community.”

Red Bank residents using the Care-A-Van service may travel anywhere within the Red Bank or the Chattanooga City limits. For additional information on this community service, contact the Care-A-Van office at 423-698-9038 or call Red Bank City Hall at 423-877-1103 or check the city’s website www.redbanktn.gov.