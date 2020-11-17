Celebrate The Holiday Season As An Organ And Tissue Donor

Donate Life Tennessee today announced it has kicked off the holiday season with its third annual #BeTheGift Season of Giving, an initiative that encourages community members to #BeTheGift by registering online as organ and tissue donors and sharing a selfie on social media with a Big Red Bow.

The idea is simple: if more people #BeTheGift, more people live. By taking a minute to register online, Tennessee residents can save and improve thousands of lives. Today, more than 108,000 Americans are waiting for life-saving transplants and, sadly, 22 die each day still waiting.

In Tennessee, over 3,000 are waiting on a life-saving organ transplant. More than 90 percent of Americans think being an organ and tissue donor is a good thing to do, but only about half are actually registered.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for our outreach and educational efforts in 2020.Now, as the holidays approach, the #BeTheGift Season of Giving is a timely way to alert the public to the need for more organ and tissue donors,” said Jill Grandas, executive director of DCI Donor Services. #BeTheGift emphasizes the selfless act of giving the ultimate gift – the gift of life. And what better time to celebrate that gift than during the holiday season? We can all #BeTheGift.”

Since launching in 2018, #BeTheGift has generated a significant uptick in awareness and online registrations. To date, 4,397 individuals in 50 states and the District of Columbia have clicked through to #BeTheGift to register as organ and tissue donors.

The #BeTheGift Big Red Bow is becoming the symbol of a movement to turn every citizen into a gift and a hero. With each new donor, more lives can be saved. Every organ donor can save the lives of up to 8 people; a tissue donor can restore the lives and health of more than 75.

To participate in the #BeTheGift campaign, simply:

Go to BeTheGiftToday.com

Register as a donor (if you’re not already).

Take a selfie with the Big Red Bow filter.

Share your photo across your social media channels with #BeTheGift.

Challenge your friends to #BeTheGift, too.

