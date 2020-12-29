Chattanooga Area Hospitals In Critical Need Of Blood Donors

Blood Assurance is calling on the community to give blood and encourage others to give this week. They are in critical need of O donors and only have one day’s supply available for area patients. Blood Assurance would ideally have five day’s supply of each type to ensure they are able to meet the needs of area hospitals.

“We need donors to donate and help us ensure we are able to meet the needs of our hospitals, especially with New Year’s Eve and Day around the corner,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “We need to be prepared for traumas around New Year’s Eve and we need our community’s help.”

Blood Assurance will be hosting a special giveaway at all centers on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 and will be giving away a $50 Publix gift card every hour. O donors are critically needed at this time and will be given a $10 Amazon gift card now through Jan. 3 if they donate with an appointment.

Blood Assurance is continuing to take extra precautions at this time to ensure the safety of donors and staff. Staff and donors are required to wear masks and staff are frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces used by donors. They are also accepting donors by appointment only and these appointments are being spaced apart to ensure adequate distance.

Blood donation is essential to the infrastructure of healthcare and the only way to ensure patients have the blood they need is for people to donate. Blood cannot be manufactured and all blood used in community hospitals is from volunteer donors.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive near you, please visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.

