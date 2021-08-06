Chattanooga Launches "Vax 4 Cash Sweepstakes" To Encourage COVID Vaccination

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Thursday announced the Vax 4 Cash Sweepstakes, a weekly $1,000 drawing that is open to all fully vaccinated Hamilton County residents.
In partnership with the City, Chattanooga Chamber Foundation, CARTA, American Airlines and others, the first drawing will kick off on August 19, and a random winner will be drawn each week thereafter.
“Far and away the most efficient way to emerge from this pandemic is for at least 70% of our population to get vaccinated,” said Kelly. “And that’s not just the opinion of our health experts here in Chattanooga and across the country, that’s common sense that dates back to the first smallpox vaccine in 1796. That’s why we’re taking this definitive step in the fight against the pandemic.”
Weekly winners are eligible to win $1,000, as well a city parking pass good for one month while supplies last. To kick off the sweepstakes in style, the first winner will also receive a pair of round trip plane tickets to anywhere in the world that American Airlines flies, courtesy of American Airlines.
“The only permanent way to end this pandemic and keep our city open for business is to vaccinate our way out of it,” said Justin Groenert, VP, Public Policy, Chattanooga Chamber. “Incentives are a powerful tool in the toolbox to increase our community’s vaccination rate to 70% and the Chamber supports incentives that help our businesses and employees stay healthy. We consider it an honor to partner with the City on this important initiative and are happy to play a continued role in helping Chattanooga emerge stronger from this pandemic.”
To enter the contest, residents may visit sweepstakes.chattanooga.gov or grab a paper entry form at the Chattanooga Public Library. The sweepstakes is open as of 4 p.m. today. To be eligible to win, you must be a Hamilton County resident who is over 18 and fully vaccinated. If you’re not yet fully vaccinated, act now to have a shot at winning cash and prizes.
Kelly credited the ongoing work of the Hamilton County Health Department and the city’s Office of Community Health in offering vaccinations across the community, from libraries and community centers to parks and concerts. A full list is attached below this news release, and residents may also find a convenient location and time to get vaccinated at vaccines.gov.
The winner’s vaccination status will be verified by the Hamilton County Health Department, and all prizes will be presented by Mayor Kelly in partnership with the Chattanooga Chamber Foundation, and announced on social media and through other channels. Vaccinations received anywhere in Tennessee or Georgia are able to be verified.
Local businesses interested in helping to keep the community’s economy open by donating prizes toward the contest may contact the mayor’s office at (423) 643-7800 or email mayor@chattanooga.gov.
“I’m proud of everyone who has worked together to make this project possible, and while our hope is that this sweepstakes will be a fun incentive for our residents, we must not lose sight of the fact that our community finds itself in a grave situation,” said Dr. Mary Lambert, Chattanooga’s director of community health.
Hamilton County has suffered more than 500 COVID-19 deaths so far, and several of the recent fatalities have been among otherwise healthy young adults. The only thing they had in common was that they were unvaccinated.
“If 500 Chattanoogans died on an ocean liner, an airplane or in a factory, it would rank among the greatest single tragedies in local history,” Lambert said. “We can and must do more to save lives.”
Official Sweepstakes Rules: https://sweepstakes.chattanooga.gov/terms-and-conditions/
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
How many entries are allowed per person?
One entry per fully vaccinated individual. Multiple entries may result in disqualification.
How many times can I win?
Each person may only win once and will be removed from consideration after prizes have been claimed.
How will I be notified if I win?
We will attempt to use the information you provide to contact you. After their name is drawn, winners will need to provide a social security number and be issued a 1099 for tax purposes in order to receive prizes.
How long do I have to claim my rewards?
We will draw another winner if the initial winner does not respond within 14 days.
How will you determine the winner?
A random number will be generated as part of a blind drawing to select the winner from the list of valid entrants.
How will you know if I am fully vaccinated?
We will confirm with the Hamilton County Health Department that the winner has been fully vaccinated.
What if my minor children have been vaccinated? Are they eligible to win?
Entrants must be at least 18 to win at time of drawing.
Are city employees eligible to win?
Yes, all fully vaccinated residents of Hamilton County are eligible to win, including city and county employees. No persons involved in operating the contest are eligible to win.
Do I have to be vaccinated in Hamilton County?
No, if you were vaccinated in any county in Tennessee or Georgia we will verify your vaccination status with the Hamilton County Health Department. If you were vaccinated outside of Tennessee or Georgia, we will not have the ability to verify your vaccination status and therefore you will not be eligible to win.
UPCOMING VACCINATION SITES AND EVENTS
See vaccines.gov and vaccine.hamiltontn.gov for updated information, or call the COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383.
Friday, August 6, 2021
Tennessee Riverpark
- 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- 9AM-6PM
Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event
- 921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
- 8AM-4PM
Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event
- 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
- 8AM-4PM
Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event
- 5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363
- 8AM-4PM
Saturday, August 7, 2021
Tennessee Riverpark
- 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- 9AM-3PM
Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event
- 921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
- 8AM-12PM
Monday, August 9, 2021
Downtown Library Auditorium (every Monday)
- 1001 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN, 37402
- 3PM to 5:30PM
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Brainerd Recreation Center
- 1010 N. Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN, 37411
- 10AM to 12PM
Westside Recreation Center
- 1201 Poplar Street, Chattanooga, TN, 37402
- 3:30PM to 5:30PM