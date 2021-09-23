CHI Memorial And Morehouse School Of Medicine Partner To Train More Black Physicians

CHI Memorial is pleased to announce its partnership with Morehouse School of Medicine to develop and train Black physicians and advanced practice providers.

CommonSpirit Health and MSM announced a 10-year, $100 million partnership in December 2020. CHI Memorial is the first market within CommonSpirit Health to welcome MSM medical students and welcomed the first students this month.

Morehouse School of Medicine works to lead the creation and advancement of health equity. A historically Black medical school in Atlanta, Georgia, the institution is one of America’s leading educators of culturally-competent primary care physicians. This joint initiative between MSM and CommonSpirit will address the underlying causes of health inequity, including underrepresentation of Black clinicians. Black physicians and other healthcare practitioners care for a higher proportion of Black patients in their practices, and studies show that Black patients have better outcomes when they are treated by Black doctors.

“We are extremely excited to start this journey with Morehouse School of Medicine,” shared Janelle Reilly, market CEO, CHI Memorial. “This unique partnership will help address health inequities in our community, as well as our country, and serve as a building block for patients to have greater access to more Black physicians and healthcare providers.”

Fourth year medical students and second year physician assistant students will gain community-based experience and training while working to complete their degrees.

“Welcoming these students into our hospital and partnering in their training will help them feel comfortable in and connected to our community, which increases the likelihood they return to our wonderful city to practice once their training is complete,” explained C. Lee Jackson, MD, physician advisor, CHI Memorial.

“The partnership between Morehouse School of Medicine and CommonSpirit Health will help lead to the creation and advancement of health equity in underserved communities and, in turn, make all communities stronger,” said Morehouse School of Medicine President Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD. “Concordance between patient and provider, as well as culturally competent providers, enhances the opportunity for improvement in the care experience and overall quality of care."

Learn more about CommonSpirit and MSM’s partnership here.