CHI Memorial Awarded Hospital Accreditation From The Joint Commission

CHI Memorial has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. The accreditation is valid for three years.

CHI Memorial underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review in May 2022. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with hospital standards. The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients.

They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend CHI Memorial for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.