CHI Memorial Named Best Regional Hospital For Sixth Straight Year

CHI Memorial is once again the only hospital in Chattanooga to be named Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News and World Report. On the list of Best Hospitals in Tennessee, CHI Memorial is ranked second behind Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Only 12 of Tennessee’s 133 hospitals meet U.S. News’ standards and are ranked.

CHI Memorial also received a ‘high performing’ rating in eight surgical procedures and chronic conditions evaluated by U.S. News: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, COPD, colon cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, knee replacement, and lung cancer surgery.

“We are an award-winning organization because of our staff, physicians, and volunteers. We thank each one for their unwavering spirit, profound dedication, and service to our community and patients”, says Janelle Reilly, market CEO, CHI Memorial.

The U.S. News Best Hospitals analysis reviews hospitals' performance in adult and pediatric clinical specialties, procedures and conditions. Scores are based on several factors, including survival, patient safety, nurse staffing, and more. The evaluation of CHI Memorial Hospital also includes data from CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson.

U.S. News & World Report’s 31ST annual hospital rankings are designed to help patients and health care consumers make informed decisions about where to receive care for specific medical needs. A complete list of Best Hospitals in Tennessee is available here.

