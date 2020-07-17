City of Chattanooga to Assist Health Department in Mask Citations

The City of Chattanooga will lend two code enforcement workers from the Department of Economic and Community Development to assist the Hamilton County Health Department in issuing citations for mask directive violations.

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger directed the Health Department to issue the mandate, which began last Friday, July 10.

“We want to see full compliance with this mandate so we can contain the spread of this virus as quickly as possible,” Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said. “Keeping up with complaints for businesses in the county is going to be a lot of work and we’re happy to help the Health Department any way we can, which is why we’re making these resources available.”

Code Enforcement Inspectors are written into the City Charter and have powers as special police officers to inspect structures within the city and issue fees and citations if out of compliance.

While the mandate is county-wide, the City’s Code Enforcement Inspectors only have jurisdiction within city limits and will assist the Health Department in issuing citations for businesses that they have determined to be egregiously out of compliance within the City of Chattanooga.