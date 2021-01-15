Convalescent Plasma Donations At Critical Need

The American Red Cross is currently facing a shortage of convalescent plasma. There are several ways that our communities can help meet the need for lifesaving blood products this month:

If you’ve recovered from a verified case of COVID-19, fill out the eligibility form to donate convalescent plasma: RedCrossBlood.org/Plasma4COVID Make a whole blood, Power Red or platelet appointment: RedCrossBlood.org Talk to your friends and family about the need and encourage them to make an appointment to give. Share information about the convalescent plasma shortage on your personal/business social networks.

During this critical time, the Red Cross and NFL are thrilled to offer all those who come to donate an opportunity to receive a special thank-you this month. Those who come to donate blood or platelets this January will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

In addition, those who come to give Jan. 1-20, will also be automatically entered to win the Big Game at Home package for an awesome viewing experience safely at home, with a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun.

Terms apply; visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information.

