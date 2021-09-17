County Health Department Reports Increase In Below 50 COVID-19 Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reports an increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths below the age of 50, over the past three months.

During the most recent winter surge, 4% of deaths were age 50 or younger. Since the beginning of July, 22% of deaths have been below the age of 50.

“We extend our sympathy to all of our community members who have lost a loved one to COVID-19,” says Health Department Interim Administrator Sabrina Novak. “A greater number of young people are being hospitalized and dying compared to last year. We strongly recommend that anyone eligible get vaccinated to protect themselves from becoming seriously ill with COVID-19.”

It is not too late to get vaccinated. Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 423-209-8383 to find a vaccination event near you.

