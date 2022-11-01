Health Department To Take Part In Statewide “Fight Flu TN” Event On Wednesday, November 9th

The Hamilton County Health Department will be participating in the statewide, “Fight Flu TN” initiative by offering free flu shots to adults 18+.

The event will take place Wednesday, November 9th from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Orchard Knob Baptist Church on 1734 East 3rd St.

Details

No appointment is needed.

Drive-thru and walk-up options available.

Adults 18+ may participate.

Free - while supplies last.

People are encouraged to wear a face mask while getting vaccinated.

Bilingual staff & ASL interpreters will be on site.

“As we move into the winter months and flu season, we encourage all eligible residents to make their health a priority by receiving their flu shot as soon as possible,” says Hamilton County Health Department Health Officer, Dr. Stephen C. Miller. “We are also thankful to continue our partnership with Orchard Knob Baptist Church and thankful they are willing to serve as an event host this year.”

Per the CDC, those at the highest risk for serious complications from the flu include children under 5 years, adults 65 years and over, pregnant women, and those with preexisting medical conditions or a compromised immune system.

Both the flu and COVID-19 viruses can be spread at the same time, and you can be infected with both simultaneously. In addition to getting the vaccine for both, it is important to continue wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing your hands.

In addition to the “Fight Flu TN” event, flu shots are widely available at primary care offices, local pharmacies, and with participating community partners. To find a flu shot near you, please visit https://www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/.

Additional resources