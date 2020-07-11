COVID-19 Death, Testing Opportunities, Free Masks, Open Positions

The Hamilton County Health Department reports an additional COVID-19 death and increases in positive cases. The 37th death was a white non-Hispanic male between 61-70 years with underlying medical conditions.

“Our sympathies go out to the family of the deceased, and we wish a speedy recovery to all our active cases,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “The increase in cases is a stark reminder that this disease is still very much present in our community and that wearing a mask, as mandated by the Health Directive, practicing social distancing, and getting tested has never been more important than now.”

The Health Department urges everyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19 or exhibits any COVID-19 symptoms to be tested as soon as possible. Early detection allows Health Department interventions to stop the spread of the disease.

Free Health Department testing is available this Saturday and Sunday at the East Lake Academy at 34th St. and Dodds Ave. from 7AM-11AM, and at the Olivet Baptist Church at 740 M.L.K. Blvd. on Saturday 10AM-1PM and Sunday 12PM-3PM. No symptoms, physician referral needed, and clients can walk or drive up. The Health Department’s complete testing calendar can be viewed here.

Beginning Monday, July 13, free Health Department testing will resume at Brainerd High School with extended hours from 7AM- 2PM, thanks to support from the Tennessee National Guard medical staff. Testing at this site will last through Sunday, July 19th. Consult the Health Department’s testing webpage for times.

Wearing a mask is critical to slowing the community spread in Hamilton County. As of Friday, July 10, at 12:01AM, mask usage is now mandated in Hamilton County’s Health Directive No. 1. The Directive will remain in effect until September 8, 2020.

Free masks are available at the Health Department’s main campus at 921 E. 3rd St., Monday through Friday 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM. Individual masks may be picked up from the self-dispensing containers in the circle drive behind the Health Department, but bulk requests should be coordinated through the hotline at 423-209-8383.

The Health Department is hiring various positions to help with the COVID-19 response:

Nurses (RNs and LPNs) to do testing, contact tracing, and monitoring.

Clerical staff to work at testing sites and assist with hotline/phone calls.

Interpreters to assist with language barriers and contact monitoring.

Maintenance technicians for testing sites.

Epidemiologist to conduct disease surveillance.

Information specialists for contact tracing, case investigations, and data entry and management.

Interested persons can visit the Hamilton County Government’s Open Jobs website for the application process.

The best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 continues to be:

Wear a mask according to the mandate – exceptions can be found in Health Directive No. 1 .

. Social distance 6 feet (2 meters) or more from others outside your household.

Avoid organizing or attending gatherings of people.

Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer often.

Stay home if you are sick. If you are sick and your symptoms worsen, seek medical attention immediately, but call before going to a healthcare provider’s office.

Get tested to know your status.

For more information from the Health Department, visit the following resources: