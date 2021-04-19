Covid Vaccine Drive Thru Set For Chattanooga’s Southside

Get Vaccinated Chattanooga, a vaccine education campaign funded by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation, is partnering with CHI Memorial to host a vaccine drive on Saturday, April 24 from 9 am – 2 pm at The Howard School located in Chattanooga’s Southside at 2500 Market Street.

“We are excited to partner with CHI Memorial to host a COVID vaccination drive at The Howard School,” said LaDarius Price of the Get Vaccinated Chattanooga leadership team. “We are committed to hosting drives in centralized locations that are accessible by personal vehicle, public transit, paratransits, and pedestrians. By bringing vaccination drives to the community, we are removing barriers to the vaccine ensuring health equity for Chattanooga’s most vulnerable residents.”

On April 24, CHI Memorial’s medical staff will administer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to anyone 18 and older. Registration is recommended and walk ups will be accommodated. To register online visit http://bit.ly/GetVaccinatedChattanoogaSignUp or call (423) 800-8101.

About Get Vaccinated Chattanooga

To ensure Chattanooga’s underserved communities and those disproportionately affected by COVID-19 are equitably vaccinated against COVID-19, a coalition of community leaders from both the private and public sectors launched Get Vaccinated Chattanooga, a vaccine education campaign funded by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation.

The six vulnerable populations that have been most disproportionately affected by COVID include:

Black/African-American

Latinx

Older Adults

Pediatrics/K-12/Youth

Homeless/Re-entry

People with Disabilities

The coalition believes that the COVID-19 vaccines should be available to everyone in every neighborhood throughout Chattanooga. And it requires collaborative effort to reach everyone. Together, we can build stronger immunity and a stronger community!

For more information, visit the Get Vaccinated Chattanooga Facebook page. This page is your One-Stop COVID-19 Vaccination Resource. Visit this page to learn about the COVID-19 vaccines and locations throughout Chattanooga in which you and your family can get vaccinated.

