Downtown Chattanooga Library To Offer Free Covid-19 Vaccines

The Chattanooga Public Library will start offering free, walk-in vaccines at its Downtown Library starting Monday, July 19.

In June, the City of Chattanooga partnered with Lifespring Community Health to administer free vaccines at its community centers. According to Dr. Mary Lambert, the City’s Director of Community Health, this initiative aims to bring to a familiar place that is comfortable and convenient for residents. With the Library acting as another community vaccine site, Dr. Lambert hopes to reach downtown residents and individuals experiencing homelessness.

“We are thrilled to take part in the City’s vaccine initiative,” said Library Executive Director Corinne Hill. “Our Library strives to provide the public with whatever they need, whether that’s a book, a tool, or a vaccine. And, this isn’t our first time assisting with public health. In 2019, when the state was seeing an increase in Hepatitis A cases, we teamed up with the Hamilton County Health Department to offer vaccines then.”

Free Covid-19 vaccines will be available on a walk-in basis in the Downtown Library Auditorium every Monday from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. starting Monday, July 19, through Monday, August 30, 2021.

Additionally, local residents can also conveniently access vaccine clinics at the City’s community centers on the following dates:

July 21 — Avondale from 10 a.m. to noon

July 21 — Heritage House from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

July 28 — Shepherd from 10 a.m. to noon

July 28 — Eastgate Senior Center from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

August 4 — Carver from 10 a.m. to noon

August 4 — Hixson (2nd shot) from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

August 11 — Brainerd from 10 a.m. to noon

August 11 — Westside (2nd shot) from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

August 18 — South Chatt from 10 a.m. to noon

August 18 — Tyner from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

August 25 — John A Patten (2nd shot) from 10 a.m. to noon

August 25 — Glenwood (2nd shot) from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The City plans to offer additional vaccine clinics at the Library in the future, so please visit chattlibrary.org for more information and announcements. For additional vaccination locations, visit vaccines.gov.