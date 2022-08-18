Erlanger To Host Survivin’ & Thrivin’ Cancer Survivorship Symposium In September

Erlanger Health System announces registration is now open for the first ever Survivin’ & Thrivin’, a cancer survivorship symposium, to be held on Saturday, September 17.

This inaugural event is designed for women impacted by cancer. Hear from a variety of women’s specialists, including Dr. Beth Snell and Dr. Shae Connor, on topics such as sexual health after cancer treatment and strategies for stress relief to exercise and nutrition.

“This event has something to offer any woman who has been diagnosed and gone through some form of cancer treatment as that journey profoundly impacts and changes us,” said Janet Kramer-Mai, Erlanger Oncology Support Services Director.

“We are a forum of women invested in helping other women to improve their overall health and quality of life after their cancer journey. We wanted to create a space filled with women in similar walks of life with a female-only audience. At Survivin’ & Thrivin’, we will discuss methods to improve physical, emotional and sexual health on the road to discovering a healthy ‘new normal’ for these incredible survivors.”

The event will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Chattanooga State Community College – Health Science Center. Registration is $10 and lunch will be provided. This special symposium is hosted by Erlanger Women’s Health, Erlanger Cancer Institute, and University Surgical Associates.

The Gold Exhibitor for Survivin’ & Thrivin’ is Invitae Corporation.

To register for the event or for more information, visit erlanger.org/survivin.