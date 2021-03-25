Evening Hours Added At The Catoosa-Dade-Walker Vaccination Station

Working adults, high school students and other northwest Georgia residents who want a COVID-19 vaccine now have an evening option. The Catoosa-Dade-Walker Vaccination Station at the Colonnade will open from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. this Friday, March 26.

900 appointments are now available for Friday’s vaccination event at the Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold. The new date was added just hours after the Vaccination Station launched this week with several thousand COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Wednesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 25.

The Pfizer vaccine, which will be given at the Vaccination Station on Friday, is approved for people 16 years of age and older under the Emergency Use Authorization issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Children ages 16 and 17 who book an appointment at the Vaccination Station must be accompanied by an adult authorized to sign their vaccine consent form.

A direct link to the Vaccination Station sign-up site can be found on the following government websites and Facebook pages:

The Catoosa-Dade-Walker Vaccination Station at the Colonnade is a partnership between Catoosa, Dade and Walker Counties to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines in northwest Georgia. The three counties combined resources to offer safe, fast and free protection against the coronavirus with a regional drive-through vaccination site. Vaccination remains the most effective tool available for getting families, communities, schools and workplaces “back to normal” sooner.

