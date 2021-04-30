Extended Hours At Riverpark Vaccination Site; No Appointment Necessary Beginning May 4

The Hamilton County Health Department expands COVID-19 vaccination hours at the Tennessee Riverpark from 9AM - 6PM weekdays and 9AM-3PM weekends beginning May 4th. No appointment is necessary and anyone 16 years of age and older is invited to participate.

COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru (Pfizer first and second dose)

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37406

No appointment necessary.

FREE. Open to the public 16 years of age and older.

Monday-Friday; 9AM-6PM

Saturday-Sunday; 9AM-3PM

“Getting the COVID-19 vaccine has never been easier in Hamilton County. Beginning May 4th, people may stop by the Tennessee Riverpark seven days a week and through the 6PM hour Monday-Friday. We hope this change makes getting the vaccine more convenient for people with busy schedules. Everyone in the family, ages 16 years and older, can come by this site to get vaccinated in a very short period of time. Every member of the community who gets vaccinated helps us all get closer to returning to a sense of normalcy,” says Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

To accelerate the process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the handouts tab: http://vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

People who wish to schedule an appointment may do so from the same website, or may call one of the following numbers:

Appointment line: 423-209-5398

Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

Additional Resources: