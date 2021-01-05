Federal Funding Available To Local Agencies For Emergency Food And Shelter

Hamilton County, as with many counties around the U.S., receives funds through a national Emergency Food and Shelter organization created by FEMA, United Way, Jewish Federations of North America, Catholic Charities USA, The Salvation Army, American Red Cross and the National Council of the Churches of Christ USA.

Under Phase 38 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) based upon the available statistics, Congress has appropriated $125,000,000 to supplement and expand emergency food and shelter programs. The National Board has also included a reallocation of $15 million in the Phase 38 awards. The total available for allocation in Phase 38 is $140 million.

For Phase 38 Hamilton County has been awarded $145,496. Funding can only be received by eligible nonprofit organizations, who in turn provide services to individuals. The County’s award is based upon Hamilton County’s total number of unemployed as compared to the total number of unemployed in all qualifying areas.

To apply for these funds agencies must be nonprofit, faith-based or a local government agency that currently provides food and shelter services opportunities. Additionally, organizations must have a Data Universal Numbering System (DUNS) number, Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN), and be able to verify fiscal responsibility.

Contact Ann Treadwell, Program Director, Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, (423) 493-0270 or atreadwell@jewishchattanooga.com, to receive an application and guideline materials. The deadline for application is Wednesday, January 20 by 3:00 p.m. electronically and 4:00 p.m. in person at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road. Late and incomplete applications will not be reviewed. The Local Board reviews application and decisions will be made available following the approval of a Board Plan by the national EFSP.

EFSP funds must be used to supplement food and shelter services and may not be used as seed money for new programs. Agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services, including, but not limited to:

• Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries;

• Lodging in a mass shelter, or in a hotel/motel or other off-site shelter facility limited to 30-days assistance per individual or household;

• One month rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure;

• Utility assistance for one month of service for gas, electric and water service;

• Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies, and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item

The Local Board prioritizes these areas and funding is distributed appropriately. Funded agencies are required to abide by timely required recordkeeping. Agencies denied funding in previous years by national EFSP will not be eligible to receive funds until the issue has been remedied.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!