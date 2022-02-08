Food City Now Offering Free N95 Face Masks

Food City is offering free N95 face masks to their customers and associates. Food City will be receiving several shipments of these high-quality face coverings, which will be available at the front of the store, while supplies last.

The program is made available through a partnership with Topco Associates, LLC cooperative and the US Department of Health and Human Services.

“The health and safety of our customers and associates is our top priority. We’re proud to partner with Topco and the Department of HHS to make these top-quality masks available, as we continue to navigate through one of the worst spikes we’ve encountered during the pandemic,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

In mid-January, the federal government announced plans to distribute 400 million N95 face coverings through retailers around the country. The initiative is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. Food City’s partnership with Topco enabled them to meet the government requirements necessary to acquire the free masks.

The supermarket retailer has also worked with HHS and local health departments to provide other vital services during the pandemic, including COVID testing and vaccinations.