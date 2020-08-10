Food City Now Offers MDBox Telehealth

Food City recently announced that the supermarket retail chain is partnering with Reliant Immune Diagnostics to offer MDBox telehealth to their valued customers.

MDBox is a telehealth provider that enables patients to video chat with a licensed medical professional on their mobile devise any time they feel sick or need medical attention.

“MDBox gives our customers easy access to a healthcare provider when they need it. No appointment is necessary, and they can talk to a licensed physician in the privacy of their own home,” says Mickey Blazer, Food City executive vice president of pharmacy and fuel services.

“More importantly, they can receive healthcare in a safe environment without the concern of potential exposure to dangerous viruses such as COVID-19. Food City’s partnership with MDBox is just another example of how much our customers’ healthcare means to us,” says Blazer.

The MDBox telehealth app was developed by Reliant Immune Diagnostics to provide cost-effective, quality symptom-specific healthcare and wellness to everyone. For less than the price of most copays per visit, patients can live chat with an MDBox medical provider within minutes and get a prescription if needed.

Patients and their families can save time and money and get the care they need from the comfort of their own home - any time of the day or night. Food City Customers will receive $10.00 off their first MDBox visit.

Reliant Immune Diagnostics was founded by Dr. Henry (Hank) Legere, who believes that everyone should have greater access to healthcare at a more affordable price, utilizing technologies that we already use every day. Dr. Legere attended Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City and completed an immunology fellowship at Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital.

For more information, visit www.reliantid.com or www.mdbox.com.

