Fourth Community Center Closed After Another Confirmed COVID-19 Case

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has ordered the closure of a fourth community center, closing the Carver Community Center for deep cleaning and sanitization following confirmation of a COVID case at the facility.

The announcement followed the closures of the East Chattanooga Community Center earlier today, as well as the Washington Hills Community Center and Frances B. Wyatt Community Center last week, which were also closed due to confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The city is working with the Hamilton County Health Department on contact tracing, and the Carver Community Center will follow cleaning, sanitization and quarantine protocols. Summer camp, which was scheduled to end this week, will not resume at Carver Community Center, though summer camps will continue at other community centers that remain open.

Staff and residents were notified Monday afternoon and asked to take appropriate protective measures. Employees who have been vaccinated will be assigned to other locations during the closure.

The decision on when to reopen the three closed community centers will be made in consultation with Dr. Mary Lambert, the city’s director of community health.

“New variants of the COVID-19 virus are making younger people sicker, up to and including serious critical illness, long-term health problems, and death, as well as spreading more quickly than before,” said Dr. Lambert. “This is now the fourth community center we have closed in the last week due to outbreaks of this virus, and the only way to prevent the situation from growing worse is to get vaccinated and protect yourself.”

Residents may find the most convenient location to get vaccinated at vaccines.gov. There are a number of opportunities for Chattanooga residents to get vaccinated:

The city’s incentive program for employees remains in effect, and all city employees are being offered $100 to get vaccinated, with a smaller incentive available for each vaccinated family member covered by City health insurance.

The city is currently offering free walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for all residents at its Community Centers [see list below]

Free Covid-19 vaccines will be available on a walk-in basis in the Downtown Library Auditorium every Monday from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Monday, August 30, 2021.

Vaccines are also available through Hamilton County - Simply visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on “Vaccine Calendar of Events” to see the most up-to-date COVID-19 vaccine calendar. To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available on the website.

The COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist with COVID-19 vaccine inquiries Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 423-209-8383.

Local residents can conveniently access free, walk-in vaccine clinics (while supplies last) at the City’s community centers on the following dates: