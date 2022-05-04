Free Mammograms Offered To Kick Off National Women’s Health Week

This year National Women’s Health Week will be observed around the country May 8 – May 14. The week begins annually on Mother’s Day to encourage women to take time for themselves by making their health a priority.

Locally, women ages 35 years and older will be able to kick off National Women’s Health Week one day earlier on Saturday, May 7 by getting a free mammogram provided by CHI Memorial Health.

Mammograms will be offered on CHI’s Mammography Mobile Coach between 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm. The coach will be parked in the parking lot of Olivet Kingdom Center located at 730 E. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Although walk ups are welcome, women are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling (423) 495-4040.

In addition to getting a mammogram, women are encouraged to complete the following 3 simple tasks to demonstrate their commitment in caring for their physical and mental health during National Women’s Health Week:

Schedule preventative care exams with your primary care physician, gynecologist, and optometrist. Find new ways to stay physically active. Go for a stroll, run, or bike ride. Make time to connect and/or reconnect with family and friends.

To learn more about National Women’s Health Week, visit www.womenshealth.gov