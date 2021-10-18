Free Walk-In Flu And Covid-19 Shots To Be Offered In Rossville Next Week

Free walk-in flu and COVID-19 shots will be offered in Rossville next week.

The Walker County Health Department will provide vaccinations from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27 at the Rossville Athletic Center gym, located at 301 Williams Street in Rossville.

“It is critically important to get your flu vaccine and your COVID-19 vaccine, and you can get both at the same time,” said Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Northwest Georgia Health District, which includes Walker County. “Flu can be a serious and sometimes deadly disease. Getting vaccinated can prevent you from getting ill and keep you from needing a hospital bed.”

Walker Transit will provide transportation to residents of Walker County to and from the vaccination clinic. Transportation can be arranged by calling 706-375-0387 before October 27.

Those unable to attend the vaccination clinic in Rossville can drop by the Walker County Health Department in LaFayette. Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are regularly available on a walk-in basis during business hours, Monday through Friday. The Walker County Health Department is located at 603 East Villanow Street in LaFayette.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu vaccination for everyone six months and older.