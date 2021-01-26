Free YMCA Reset Challenge Helps Community Get Healthier

Sick and tired of feeling sick and tired in these COVID-19 times? The YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga invites all in the community to participate in a free six-week Reset challenge designed to help transform spirit, mind and body.

“Now, more than ever before we need to recharge and refocus,” said Rick Madison, Chief Operations Officer for the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga. “The COVID-19 pandemic has worn us down. It’s isolated us in so many ways. This challenge provides an opportunity for anyone anywhere to get connected to a community and get active and healthier from the inside out.”

The challenge is part of a nationwide collaboration with hundreds of YMCAs across the country, with participation expected to exceed 100,000 participants.

Registration is happening now through Jan. 31, with the challenge set to officially kick off Feb. 1, 2021. You can opt-in to the free challenge by texting RESET to 833-277-3283. Follow the prompts to sign-up for the challenge.

Participants will receive three texts a week filled with motivation, challenges, workouts and more. Community and non-member participants will also receive one free YMCA day pass each week for the duration of the challenge so that they can enjoy swimming, working out and a variety of classes.

“Now is the time to hit the reset button and take back our lives, reenergize, achieve goals, feel better and stronger,” added Madison.

All who complete the challenge will receive an activity tracker, access to the weekly content, and a t-shirt while supplies last. More information can be found at ymcachattanooga.org/news/free-reset-challenge-coming-will-you-join-us

