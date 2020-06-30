Fresh Express Announces Voluntary Recall Of Certain Salad Products

Precautionary recall issued of products containing iceberg, red cabbage and/or carrot ingredients due to a potential cyclospora risk

After learning from the FDA that there may be a potential link between salad products produced Fresh Express' Streamwood, IL facility containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrot ingredients and a Cyclospora outbreak that is occurring primarily in Midwest states, the company has issued a voluntary recall of both branded and private label salad products that were produced at the facility and contain those ingredients.

The recalled products are clearly marked with the letter “Z” at the beginning of the Product Code, which is located on the upper right-hand corner of the front of the package. Those products containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and/or carrots AND displaying the Product Code Z178, or a lower “Z” number, are recalled.

Recalled products were distributed to select retail stores in Tennessee and various other states including Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, , Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

No other Fresh Express products are subject to this recall.

Fresh Express customers are removing the recalled products from all store shelves, distribution, and inventories to ensure they are no longer available for sale or consumption.

Consumers who may have a recalled salad should discard it immediately and not eat it. Consumers with questions, or to obtain refunds, may contact the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 on Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.