Get Vaccinated Chattanooga Hosts July Neighborhood Block Parties

Over the next three weeks, The Get Vaccinated Chattanooga Team is traveling to East Chattanooga, East Lake Courts and South Chattanooga to host neighborhood block parties.

The parties offer an opportunity for attendees to enjoy free food, live music, take part in free health screenings, and learn about the COVID-19 vaccines.

CHI Memorial’s medical staff will be onsite to provide vaccine education as well as administer COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 12 and older that desire to protect themselves, their family, and their community.

Saturday, July 17

East Chattanooga Community Center

2409 Dodson Avenue

Chattanooga, TN 37406

10 am – 2 pm

Saturday, July 24

Calvin Donaldson Elementary (parking lot)

927 W. 37th Street

Chattanooga, TN 37410

10 am – 2 pm

Saturday, July 31

East Lake Courts

2600 4th Avenue

Chattanooga, TN 37407

10 am – 2 pm

About Get Vaccinated Chattanooga

To ensure Chattanooga’s underserved communities and those disproportionately affected by COVID-19 are equitably vaccinated against COVID-19, a coalition of community leaders from the philanthropic, private and public sectors launched Get Vaccinated Chattanooga, a vaccine education campaign funded by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation.

The six vulnerable populations that have been most disproportionately affected by COVID include:

Black/African-American

Latinx

Older Adults

Pediatrics/K-12/Youth

Homeless/Re-entry

People with Disabilities

The coalition believes that the COVID-19 vaccines should be available to everyone in every neighborhood throughout Chattanooga. And it requires intentionality, a commitment to equity and a collaborative effort to reach everyone. Together, we can build stronger immunity and a stronger community!

For more information, visit the Get Vaccinated Chattanooga Facebook page. This page is your One-Stop COVID-19 Vaccination and Vaccine Education Resource. Visit this page to learn about the COVID-19 vaccines and locations throughout Chattanooga in which you and your family can get vaccinated.

Targeted Zip Codes

Based upon local data, Get Vaccinated Chattanooga has identified the zip codes and neighborhoods with the lowest vaccination rates within Hamilton County which include 37403, 37404, 37406, 37407, 37409, 37410, and 37379. Throughout the months of July - September, organizers will remove any and all barriers by bringing information about the life-saving COVID-19 vaccines and the medical staff to administer the vaccines directly to children and adults in these designated neighborhoods.

Types of COVID-19 vaccines administered at the GVC Neighborhood Block Parties

CHI Memorial’s medical staff will be onsite each Saturday to provide vaccine education and administer Pfizer vaccines to anyone 12 years and older and Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) to anyone 18 years and older that desires to protect themselves, their family, and their community.

For more information about Get Vaccinated Chattanooga or the Neighborhood Block Party series, please call (423) 800-8101 or follow Get Vaccinated Chattanooga group page on Facebook and Instagram.