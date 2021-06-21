Get Vaccinated Chattanooga Kicking Off Neighborhood Block Party Series

Get Vaccinated Chattanooga, a vaccine education campaign funded by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation, is partnering with CHI Memorial this summer to host a series of Neighborhood Block Parties.

Each block party will include family fun, live music, free food, special giveaways, and COVID-19 vaccinations! CHI Memorial’s medical staff will be onsite each Saturday to administer COVID vaccines to anyone 12 and older.

“Based upon local data, we have identified the zip codes and neighborhoods with the lowest vaccination rates in the city of Chattanooga which include 37403, 37404, 37406, 37407, 37409, and 37410 and over the next several months we will focus on hosting Neighborhood Block Parties and health fairs in these communities,” said Dwayne Marshall, Vice President of Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga.

“We are removing any and all barriers by bringing information about the life-saving COVID-19 vaccines and the medical staff to administer the vaccines directly to children and adults in these designated neighborhoods.”

The first Neighborhood Block Party will be held on Saturday, June 26 from 10 am – 2 pm at BlueCross Healthy Place at Highland Park located at 1800 Vance Avenue.

The Get Vaccinated Team will host Neighborhood Block Parties in the following locations

each Saturday throughout July.

July 10 – East Lake Park (Zip Code 37407) - 3000 East 34th Street

July 17- East Chattanooga (Zip Code 37406) - TBD

July 24 – Emma Wheeler Homes (Zip Code 37410) – 4900 Edinburgh Drive

July 31 – East Lake Courts (Zip Code 37407) – 2600 4th Avenue

For more information about Get Vaccinated Chattanooga or the Neighborhood Block Party series, please call (423) 800-8101 or follow Get Vaccinated Chattanooga group page on Facebook and Instagram.