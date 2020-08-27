Hamilton County Coalition Leading Efforts to Recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

The Hamilton County Coalition is leading efforts and inviting the public to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day in Chattanooga on August 31st.

Interactive and virtual events will take place before and on International Overdose Awareness Day, including an homage to the Red Sand Project, free giveaway events, overdose prevention trainings and three Chattanooga buildings that will light up the sky in tribute of the holiday.

In homage of the Red Sand Project that honors victims of human trafficking, the Hamilton County Coalition in conjunction with the State of Tennessee, Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services will be distributing purple sand — the official color of International Overdose Awareness Day — at two different venues throughout the week to raise awareness for IOAD. Each grain of sand will represent one of the millions of people who have been unfortunately lost to overdose.

Through this initiative and community support, the Hamilton County Coalition hopes to bring awareness to addiction and overdose in Hamilton County and across Southeast Tennessee.

“This is always a special time of year that is meant to remember and honor loved ones, help family members and friends heal and inspire change for the future,” Hamilton County Coalition Executive Director Camilla Bibbs-Lee said. “Making plans while navigating through a pandemic was challenging, but our partners and the Hamilton County Coalition are dedicated to making a special impact on as many people as possible as we lead up to August 31st.”

Friday, August 28 — 11am-2pm — BBQ ROWE and Catering (5704 Marlin Road):

The Hamilton County Coalition will be supporting local businesses and raising awareness at BBQ ROWE and Catering’s Soul Food Friday event. From 11am-2pm, HCC will be distributing free treat bags and information packets on IOAD to the public thanks to Cempa Community Care, Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network and Count It! Lock It! Drop It!.

Friday, August 28 — 8pm-10pm — Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul (214 E. 8th St.)

A fun and interactive event for the church’s Spanish youth group will be dedicated to International Overdose Awareness Day. Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul’s youth pastor will dedicate about 15 minutes on the importance of recognizing IOAD and what the purple sand represents. From there, the youth will fill in the gaps of the church’s sidewalk with the purple sand and take pictures with an IOAD yard sign.

Saturday, August 29 — 8p.m.-10p.m. — Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul (214 E. 8th St.)

A night of prayer in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day will happen for the church’s service. Treat bags and health resources will be distributed to the congregation after the service.

Monday, August 31 — International Overdose Awareness Day

12p.m. — Virtual Opioid Overdose Prevention Training

A free, virtual opioid overdose prevention training will be taught to train the public on how to potentially save a life. Participants will also learn:

How to identify the signs of an overdose

Who to contact if there is a suspected overdose

What to do in those critical moments

About alternative pain management

About the dangers of shared injection drug use

About treatment & recovery resources

How to prevent an overdose

Participants will also learn about and how to use Naloxone — the life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Upon completion of the training, an overdose reversal kit with two units of Nasal Naloxone Spray will be made available for pickup. To register for this free event, visit this link to the HCC website: hccoalition.org/save-a-life-training-events

Evening — Building Tributes

The night of International Overdose Awareness Day, Ruby Falls, High Point Climbing and Fitness and the Hunter Museum of American Art have agreed to light their buildings purple to honor the victims and families impacted by overdose and addiction.

The Hamilton County Coalition (HCC) is a Regional Coalition Resource focused upon empowering communities and reducing the risk of alcohol, tobacco and Rx drug misuse and abuse among youth and adults in Chattanooga and the Southeast Tennessee Region.

As the regional hub, the HCC provides free services to include environmentally friendly ways of disposing of unwanted mediation, medication lock boxes, opioid overdose reversal training, free naloxone, and assistance with opioid treatment, family counseling and recovery services. The HCC also provides drug and alcohol prevention presentations to youth, young adults and families.

