Hamilton County Coalition Leading Local Efforts To Recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

With more than 3,800 overdoses reported to the Tennessee Department of Health so far this year, Hamilton County Coalition and community partners are leading local efforts to end the stigma surrounding overdose, and increase awareness about substance use disorder in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) on Wednesday, August 31st.

IOAD is the world’s largest annual campaign to help reduce the stigma of a drug-related death. This day aims to spread the message that the tragedy of drug overdose is preventable, while acknowledging the profound grief felt by the families and friends whose loved ones have died or suffered permanent injury from a drug overdose.

“Overdoses are continuing to have a major impact on individuals and families in our community,” said Camilla Bibbs, Executive Director of the Hamilton County Coalition. “Coming together to remember those who have lost their lives to overdose, and increasing the awareness of those struggling with substance use disorder can reduce the stigma, and hopefully the number of drug-related overdoses.”

A Time of Remembrance and Hope Event

In observation of IOAD, a “Time of Remembrance and Hope“ event will take place on Tuesday, August 30th at Abba’s House (5208 Hixson Pike) from 6-8pm ET. This event will be in memory of those who have lost their life to an overdose as well as provide awareness and education about overdose prevention. This event will feature guest speakers, giveaway drawings, a prayer vigil, vendors representing treatment centers, counseling services and support groups, live music and more.

­ Local Organizations Participate in IOAD

Throughout the day and evening of August 31st, many local organizations will light their buildings purple in recognition of IOAD and in support of reducing the stigma surrounding overdose and substance use disorder. These organizations include all 20 Chattanooga Fire Departments, the Chattanooga Police Department (3410 Amnicola Hwy.) Ruby Falls, High Point Climbing and Fitness, Liberty Tower, the Hunter Museum of American Art, and several local churches.

Social Media Challenge

As a homage to the Red Sand Project that sheds light on victims of human trafficking, Hamilton County Coalition will be distributing purple sand to increase awareness about substance abuse disorder and overdoses in Hamilton County and Southeast Tennessee. Receive a bag of purple sand and take part in this challenge by emailing calandra.smith@hccoalition.org or calling 423-305-1449 and:

Spread the supplied purple sand outside. This can be spread in the cracks of the sidewalk or by writing a message with the sand.

Once all the sand has been spread, take a picture of the sand, and post the picture on social media platforms.

Use the hashtag #EndOverdose and #IOAD2022 and tag Hamilton County Coalition in your post.

Make sure to encourage others to post and repost on their social media accounts.

The Hamilton County Coalition uses a multidisciplinary approach in empowering communities to reduce the risk of alcohol, tobacco and Rx drug misuse and abuse among youth, young adults and families in Chattanooga and the Southeast Tennessee Region.

As the regional hub, Hamilton County Coalition provides free services including environmentally friendly ways of disposing unwanted medications, medication lock boxes, overdose prevention and reversal trainings, aid with treatment options, family counseling, recovery supports, and Naloxone to those who qualify.

The Hamilton County Coalition also supplies drug and alcohol prevention presentations to youth, young adults and families. These projects are funded under a grant contract with the State of Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Drug Free Communities and foundation funding.