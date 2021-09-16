The Hamilton County Health Department has restocked Ellume antigen rapid COVID-19 test kits for ages 2-15. These kits will be available for pickup at the Health Department beginning September 16th from 9AM-3PM.

Everlywell mail-in PCR test kits, intended for ages 16 and older, are still available. To view the current availability of each test kit, visit testing.hamiltontn.gov. Please visit the website frequently, as test kit availability will be updated as new shipments arrive.

Test kit distribution occurs Monday-Friday, 9AM-3PM, at 921 E. 3rd Street, Chattanooga, TN 37403. For more information, visit our website or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 423-209-8383.