Hamilton County Health Department Hosts Multiple Vaccination Events This Week

The Hamilton County Health Department encourages all eligible residents to get their COVID-19 vaccination. You do not have to make an appointment to get your shot.
The COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to over 2.8 billion people worldwide and is a safe and effective tool at preventing hospitalization and death. Please stop by our Tennessee Riverpark, Sequoyah Health Center and Birchwood Clinic locations during regular business hours to receive your free shot.
For any further questions, please call our hotline at 423-209-8383 or visit our online calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to see where the Health Department is offering an event today.
Vaccination Events
Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-3PM
Sunday, October 17, 2021
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 501 S. Moore Rd Chattanooga, TN 37412, 1PM-4PM
Monday, October 18, 2021
- Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-6PM
- Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8AM-4PM
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
- Birchwood Clinic, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308, 8AM-3:30PM
- Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-6PM
- Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8AM-4PM
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
- Birchwood Clinic, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308, 8AM-3:30PM
- Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-6PM
- Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8AM-4PM
Thursday, October 21, 2021
- Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-6PM
- Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8AM-4PM
Friday, October 22, 2021
- Super Carniceria Loa, 4816 Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN, 37343, 3PM-6PM
- Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-6PM
- Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8AM-4PM
Saturday, October 23, 2021
- Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-3PM
Sunday, October 24, 2021
- No Events
To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the “handouts” tab at .