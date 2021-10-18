Hamilton County Health Department Hosts Multiple Vaccination Events This Week

The Hamilton County Health Department encourages all eligible residents to get their COVID-19 vaccination. You do not have to make an appointment to get your shot.

The COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to over 2.8 billion people worldwide and is a safe and effective tool at preventing hospitalization and death. Please stop by our Tennessee Riverpark, Sequoyah Health Center and Birchwood Clinic locations during regular business hours to receive your free shot.

For any further questions, please call our hotline at 423-209-8383 or visit our online calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to see where the Health Department is offering an event today.

Vaccination Events

Saturday, October 16, 2021

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-3PM

Sunday, October 17, 2021

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 501 S. Moore Rd Chattanooga, TN 37412, 1PM-4PM

Monday, October 18, 2021

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-6PM

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8AM-4PM

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Birchwood Clinic, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308, 8AM-3:30PM

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-6PM

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8AM-4PM

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Birchwood Clinic, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308, 8AM-3:30PM

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-6PM

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8AM-4PM

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-6PM

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8AM-4PM

Friday, October 22, 2021

Super Carniceria Loa, 4816 Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN, 37343, 3PM-6PM

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-6PM

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, 8AM-4PM

Saturday, October 23, 2021

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, 9AM-3PM

Sunday, October 24, 2021

No Events

To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the “handouts” tab at .