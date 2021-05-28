Hamilton County Health Department Offers Vaccinations At Riverfront Nights

Friends of the Festival is partnering with the Hamilton County Health Department to offer a vaccination site at Riverfront Nights, the free summer music series taking place on Saturdays during the months of June through August.

The Health Department will be on site at Riverfront Nights from 6:30 to 8:30 pm offering the Pfizer vaccine to all individuals ages 12 and up. No appointment is necessary and ID is not required. Individuals do not have to be residents of Hamilton County.

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said, “This is another chance for those who have not yet received a vaccination to protect themselves from the corona virus. As more of us engage in recreational activities like Riverfront Nights we have a new opportunity to protect ourselves from Covid 19. Our thanks go out to the Friends of The Festival for this imaginative way to increase our goal of achieving herd immunity for Hamilton County citizens.”

"This is another great opportunity to protect ourselves, our family, our friends and our community," said Dr. Mary Lambert, Chattanooga's director of community health. "We must seize the moment to educate and vaccinate ourselves against COVID if we are to continue making needed progress to end this pandemic, and that we may fully return to our way of life."

Individuals who receive their first dose on June 5 can return to Riverfront Nights on June 26 for their second dose.

Mayor Tim Kelly noted, "This has been a tough year for all of us, but there is light at the end of the tunnel if we take advantage of these convenient opportunities to get a free COVID vaccine. Thanks to our partners in the community, such as Friends of the Festival-Riverfront Nights, it's now easier than ever to get vaccinated and ensure that we can continue to move forward and keep Chattanooga open for business."