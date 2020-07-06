Hamilton County To Require Face Masks Beginning This Friday

Hamilton County Health Department issues mandatory face mask order effective this Friday

Dr. Paul Hendricks, head of the Hamilton County Health Department, issued an executive order Monday afternoon that will require the use of face masks to help combat the spread of COVID-19 which will take effect this Friday, July 10.

Hamilton County has seen a rise in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and county health officials concluded immediate action was needed to minimize this increase.

"There is clear clinical and scientific evidence that masks or cloth facial coverings which cover the mouth and nose, along with social distancing and proper hygiene can decrease the spread of COVID-19," Dr. Hendricks said.

Acting on his authority as the health officer for the county, Dr. Hendricks noted in the order that when the county began reopening businesses beginning over two months ago requesting and expecting voluntary compliance with wearing facial coverings and maintaining social distancing as recommended by the CDC, such voluntary recommendations have not been adequate to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Protecting the economy of Hamilton County is also essential to the health of our citizens, and any provisions to protect both our county’s health and economy are important to consider, simple measures enacted to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will greatly help to prevent more stringent measures such as stay at home orders and closure of businesses," Dr. Hendricks explained.

Effective at 12:01 a.m. on July 10, 2020, all persons in Hamilton County will be required to wear a facial covering or mask which covers the mouth and nose at all times when indoors in all public and private buildings and when outdoors, with certain exceptions, which are listed here.

To help slow down the spread of COVID-19, all businesses in Hamilton County will not be allowed to let anyone to enter or remain in their establishment unless they are wearing a facial covering. Restaurants, however, will be allowed to serve patrons without a face covering once they are seated.

The directive will remain in effect until Tuesday, September 8, 2020.