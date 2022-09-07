Hamilton Place To Host Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk

Hamilton Place has partnered with Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, to host its MORE THAN PINK Walk at Hamilton Place on October 1.

This is the first in-person MORE THAN PINK Walk in two years. In the week leading up to the event, Hamilton Place will host The Power of ONE Week, a series of fun-filled events and deals from participating retailers from September 26 to October 1 giving the community even more opportunities to get involved in this important cause.

After two years of virtual walks, the event has been expanded with a full week of themed community days at Hamilton Place. From a trivia night to friends + family tie-dye event, The Power of ONE Week is filled with opportunities for connection, community, and inspiration. The week will culminate with the MORE THAN PINK Walk, which entails a one-mile walk around the mall, with additional activities after the Walk including a fashion show, art projects, performances, and giveaways available inside the mall.

“We’re looking forward to partnering with Susan G. Komen to host this special event at Hamilton Place,” said Jason Heymann, Marketing Director at Hamilton Place. “We have an exciting lineup of events planned for The Power of ONE Week, ending with a huge celebration at the MORE THAN PINK Walk. The community is invited to come out to the mall to enjoy what we have in store, while also honoring and supporting those impacted by breast cancer.”

The full schedule of events for the week is outlined below:

ONE Mission Monday: Trivia Night at Party Fowl

Monday, September 26 at 7 p.m.

Power of ONE week will kick off with breast cancer and pink-themed trivia night. Chattanooga is invited to Party Fowl at Hamilton Place for a trivia competition hosted by Nerdy Talk Trivia. Winning teams will receive $50 gift cards to Party Fowl. Tickets are not required, though guests are encouraged to RSVP by texting MONDAY to 423.345.1416.

My ONE Tuesday: Tie-Dye Night with Molly Green

Tuesday, September 27 at 6 p.m.

Molly Green, a clothing retailer at Hamilton Place, will be partnering with the mall and Susan G. Komen by providing white bandanas for the second day of the Power of ONE Week. Guests are invited to tie-dye their bandanas at center court and are encouraged to wear them to the MORE THAN PINK Walk on Saturday. This is a free event, but bandanas will only be provided as supplies last. Guests can RSVP by texting TUESDAY to 423.345.1416 and to claim their bandana.

ONE Community Wednesday: “On Wednesdays We Wear Pink” Dinner Party

Wednesday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Miller’s Ale House, Red Robin, and Rodizio Grill are offering up to a 25% discount on meals purchased on Wednesday, Sept. 28th, with proceeds going towards MORE THAN PINK fundraising efforts. Guests are encouraged to wear pink and show their RSVP text to receive their discount. This deal will last all day during Hamilton Place’s operating hours, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Guests can text WEDNESDAY to 423.345.1416 to learn more about specific offers.

Celebrate ONE Thursday: Get Fit and Get Fitted Zumba Party with Athleta & Tradehome Shoes!

Thursday, September 29 at 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Chattanooga will have an opportunity to warm up for Saturday’s Walk with an instructor-led Zumba class at Hamilton Place. Preceding Zumba, guests will be able to access an exclusive 10% discount at Athleta and Tradehome Shoes at Hamilton Place. To receive their discount, guests can text THURSDAY to 423.345.1416.

ONE Friday Funday: Social Media Blitz

Friday, September 30, all-day

As the Power of ONE Week draws to a close, fundraising teams are invited to rest up for the MORE THAN PINK Walk and post their team photos on social media. In preparation for the Walk, teams are encouraged to fill their pictures with as much pink as possible.

Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk 2022

Saturday, October 1 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk is back in-person for the first time in two years. Hosted at Hamilton Place Mall, the walk day will be filled with entertainment, community, and support. The mall will open at 7 a.m. and the Walk, a one-mile lap around the mall, will begin at 9 a.m. After the Walk, entertainment will begin inside Hamilton Place at 10 a.m. Events such as a fashion show (kicked off by surprise Princess Appearances), art projects, dancing, singing performances, face painting, and giveaways will be spread throughout the mall. The mall will be covered in pink, from colorful storefront displays to a mall-wide Pink Deals Page. The afterparty will end at 3 p.m.

To register for the MORE THAN PINK Walk, participants can visit the event homepage here.