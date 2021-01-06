HCC Uses Innovative Prevention Efforts To Curb Overdose, Drug Abuse

The Hamilton County Coalition has been a pillar in Chattanooga and other Southeast Tennessee communities in providing prevention resources for overdose, substance abuse disorder, and more.

As Hamilton County Coalition entered its 11th year of operation at the beginning of 2020, its staff, directors, and partners had developed a procedural way of accomplishing their goals. But when COVID-19 shutdowns began locally in mid-March, many of these standards were deemed unsafe.

“Being inside the communities we serve to build relationships and understand their needs has been our best method to enact positive change, so we had to make a lot of difficult decisions on how to move forward safely and effectively in a time where COVID-19 cases and overdose rates were devastating many of our communities,” Hamilton County Coalition Executive Director Camilla Bibbs-Lee said.

“The creativity and work ethic of our staff and partners helped keep our operations seamless and sparked innovations that we can continue using in the future.”

Below are some of the new ways Hamilton County Coalition served Region 3-South (Bledsoe, Bradley, Grundy, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Polk, Rhea, and Sequatchie Counties) with

overdose and substance abuse prevention information,

COVID-19 education,

RX medication storage and disposal tips, and more.

Find these highlights in the Hamilton County Coalition’s 2020 Year in Review here: hccoalition.org/year-in-review-2020

Virtual Opioid Overdose Prevention Trainings

When the pandemic lockdown began in March, Hamilton County Coalition shifted its Opioid Overdose Prevention Trainings to a virtual format for the first time. Since then, HCC has virtually trained over 260 individuals in overdose prevention - while also training approximately 100 people in-person in compliance with CDC guidelines.

Virtual RX Drug Take Back

April’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, so Hamilton County Coalition virtually raised awareness of permanent drop-box locations where individuals can safely dispose of any unused or expired medications year-round. In Hamilton County, over 1,900 pounds of medications were collected for proper disposal from drug take backs and the permanent drop-box locations in 2020.

Hamilton County Coalition also provided a way for individuals to practice proper RX disposal and storage methods from home by distributing free Deterra Drug Deactivation Pouches, and RX medications lockboxes. The Deterra Drug Deactivation Pouch is a safe and easy way to dispose of RX medications in the trash, while the RX medication lock boxes can ensure substances do not end up in the wrong hands.

Organized its annual Youth Empowerment Society Summer Program under COVID-19 guidelines.

The Y.E.S. Summer Program is traditionally centered around providing peer-to-peer mentorship to at-risk youth in the Chattanooga-area. However, with many youth centers and camps being closed during the pandemic, this year’s curriculum involved 16 virtual presentations on the dangers of drug misuse and abuse. Members of the Y.E.S. Program also helped publish a drug and alcohol prevention coloring book that were handed-out to students in local schools.

Added the Lifeline Peer Project and Reentry Program to create new paths in helping people in Region 3-South overcome Substance Use Disorder

The Lifeline Peer Project is a faith-based initiative established to connect individuals with treatment related to the disease of addiction and increase access to substance abuse recovery.

The Reentry Program identifies an individual’s risks and needs upon entry into the justice system and develops a system of treatment and programming throughout their incarceration, transition, and reentry into the community.

Created two new ways to honor International Overdose Awareness Day