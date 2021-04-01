Health Department Adds A New Round Of Pfizer Second Dose Appointments

The Hamilton County Health Department has added new second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule. As a reminder, the patient must schedule a second dose appointment on or after the date written on the back of their vaccine record card. The location of the second dose appointment might differ from the location of the first dose appointment.

Second Dose Appointments:

April 14 and 15, 19-22, 29 and 30, and May 1-3 at Tennessee Riverpark

People age 16 years and older who live, work, or attend school in Hamilton County are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to make an appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center to make an appointment over the phone:

First dose appointments: 423-209-5398

Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399

Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.

The Health Department’s general COVID-19 hotline 423-209-8383 is available to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM. Bilingual representatives are available.

In observance of Good Friday and Easter, the hotline and call center will be closed Friday, April 2 – Sunday, April 4 and reopen Monday, April 5.

Current Phases/Eligibility

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are for people age 16 years and older who live, work or attend school in Hamilton County. Acceptable documents to demonstrate eligibility can be:

Proof of Hamilton County address:

Driver’s License

State issued ID Card

Official mail

Electric/utility bill

Consulate card

Proof of age requirement:

Driver’s License

State issued ID Card

Passport

Consulate card

Mail from a medical provider

Birth certificate

Proof of work status eligibility:

Work ID/badge

Pay stub

Email from your employer

Proof of school attendance in Hamilton County:

Student ID

Report Card

Class Schedule

Other official school documentation

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment

Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

Bring proof of Hamilton County residency, employment, or school attendance

Bring proof of age (16 and Up for Pfizer & 18 and Up for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson)

Minors (16 and 17 years of age) must have a parent/guardian with them to give consent at the time of vaccination.

Print and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form for both first and second dose appointments. Click here to download the form: https://bit.ly/3rtuueu . Forms are available on-site, but bringing a completed form to the vaccination site will accelerate the process.

Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

Vaccination Record Card

When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.

The vaccine manufacturer

The date the first dose of vaccine was given

The date the second vaccine dose is due (if Pfizer or Moderna). This date is not an appointment. Patient must schedule a second dose appointment on or after the second dose due date. The location of the second appointment might differ from the location of the first dose appointment.

Additional Resources

Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information. Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link: health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx.

To schedule your free transportation to either our Tennessee Riverpark or Carta Bus Barn vaccination locations, please call 423-209-8383.

Read the press releases in Spanish, visit: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN/

Visit https://vaccinefinder.org/search/ and enter your zip code for a full list of providers and pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

and enter your zip code for a full list of providers and pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine. To find COVID-19 testing resources near you, visit: https://bit.ly/38tExs9

