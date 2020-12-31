Health Department Adds Groups to Phase 1a1 And 1a2, Age Bracket Of 75 Years Or Older

The Hamilton County Health Department is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to an amended list of both Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2, and will begin to offer age-based vaccination in ten-year age brackets, starting with those aged 75 and above. This change begins Thursday, December 31.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s Vaccination Plan, updated December 30, the new phase lists are below. Items in italics are new additions:

Phase 1a1 includes:

Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with Direct Patient Exposure and/or Exposure to Potentially-Infectious Materials

Home health care staff

COVID-19 mass testing site staff

Student health providers

Staff and Residents of Long Term Care Facilities, including Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, and Group Homes

First Responders with Direct Public Exposure

Individuals >18yrs who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disability

Phase 1a2 includes:

Other Health Care Workers with Direct Patient Exposure

Primary care providers and staff

Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

Pharmacists and staff

Patient transport

Outpatient therapists

Urgent visit center providers and staff

Environmental services

Oral health providers

Behavioral health providers

Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

Funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact

Age Group Bracket:

75 years or older, must be Hamilton County resident

No specific medical conditions are required

The Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination site is only for those who are actively working in or living in Hamilton County and who meet the current phase criteria.

Proof of meeting phase criteria or residency must be shown at the entrance gate. Proof consists of current work ID and document showing current address.

What: Hamilton County Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccination Drive-Thru POD (Point of Dispensing)

Where: Enter the Tennessee Riverpark from the entrance near Chattanooga State (not the entrance near the Navy Reserve Center), 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN

When: Thursday, December 31 from 9AM-5PM

Who: Individuals with Phase 1a1 or 1a2 status who live or work in Hamilton County. Hamilton County residents 75 years of age or older.

Information About the Second Dose:

When you receive the first dose of the vaccine, you will be given a “COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.” This card tells you the vaccine manufacturer, the date you received it, where you received it, the date for your second dose, and other instructions. These cards are in English and Spanish.

It is up to the recipient to remember to get the second dose according to the date. No appointment will be required. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are two dose regimens. Moderna doses are taken 28 days apart and Pfizer doses are taken 21 days apart.

It is very important that your second dose is from the same manufacturer as the first dose (for example, you cannot have Pfizer for the first dose and then Moderna for the second dose). The second dose is very important since full protection against the COVID-19 disease depends upon getting both doses.

“We realize information is changing quickly about the vaccine distribution,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “We ask for the continued patience of our residents as our staff works through the challenges this massive undertaking brings.”

To date, the Health Department has received 3,400 doses of Moderna vaccine and 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

As of Wednesday, December 30 at 5PM, the Health Department has administered 3,086 vaccine doses. The Health Department will administer the Pfizer vaccine at their COVID-19 vaccination POD on Thursday, December 31.

The Health Department will continue to announce when new phases will open up, what their criteria are, which Vaccine brand they will administer on that day, and any changes to current phases on their website. Visit health.hamiltontn.org and scroll to the COVID-19 Vaccine graphic at the top of the page.