Health Department Adds New Appointments For The Pfizer Covid Vaccine

The Hamilton County Health Department has added a total of 5,420 new first dose and 2,670 new second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule.

New First Dose Appointments:

March 18 and 19 at Enterprise South Nature Park

March 20 and 22 at Tennessee Riverpark

March 22 at CARTA Bus Barn

New Second Dose Appointments:

March 23-25 at CARTA Bus Barn

People in the eligible phases are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and make their appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center for assistance:

First dose appointments: 423-209-5398

Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399

A Spanish vaccine webpage and Spanish appointment call center are available for residents who speak Spanish.

Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

Spanish vaccine webpage: health.hamiltontn.org/enus/allservices/coronavirus(covid19)/vaccine/vacunacióncontracovid19.aspx

All three call center lines are open Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.

General COVID-19 questions may be directed to the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM. Bilingual representatives are available.

Current Phases/Eligibility

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are for people who live or work in Hamilton County and meet current eligibility according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s Vaccination Plan. For a full list of eligible phases, visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on the “Current Phases/Eligibility” tab. To see the list in Spanish, visit the Spanish website and scroll to the bottom.

A list of documents an individual may bring to the vaccination site to demonstrate Hamilton County residency or Hamilton County work status are available on the Health Department’s FAQ page in English and on the Spanish Vaccine page in Spanish. No documentation is required to demonstrate Phase 1C status. Minors (16 and 17 year olds) must have a parent/guardian with them to give medical history and consent at the time of vaccination.

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment

Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)

Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable)

Bring proof of age (if applicable)

Print and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form for both 1st and 2nd dose appointments. Click here to download the form: https://bit.ly/3caxvL3. Forms are available on-site, but bringing a completed form to the vaccination site will accelerate the process.

Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

Vaccination Record Card

When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.

The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)

The date the first dose of vaccine was given

The date the second vaccine dose is due. This date is not an appointment. Patient must schedule a second dose appointment.

