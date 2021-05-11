Health Department Announces Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

The Hamilton County Health Department has added 10,800 Pfizer appointments to the schedule.
COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru (Pfizer first and second dose)
Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37406
- May 19 - 22, May 24 - 28 and June 1 - 3 at Tennessee Riverpark
- No appointment necessary
- FREE. Open to the public 16 years of age and older
- Monday-Friday; 9AM-6PM
- Saturday-Sunday; 9AM-3PM
To accelerate the process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the handouts tab: http://vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.
People who wish to schedule an appointment may do so from the same website, or may call one of the following numbers:
- Appointment line: 423-209-5398
- Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384
Additional Resources:
- COVID-19 hotline: 423-209-8383
- For COVID-19 vaccine questions, including when to get your second dose, visit the FAQ page.