Health Department Announces Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

The Hamilton County Health Department has added 10,800 Pfizer appointments to the schedule.

COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru (Pfizer first and second dose)

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37406

May 19 - 22, May 24 - 28 and June 1 - 3 at Tennessee Riverpark

No appointment necessary

FREE. Open to the public 16 years of age and older

Monday-Friday; 9AM-6PM

Saturday-Sunday; 9AM-3PM

To accelerate the process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the handouts tab: http://vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

People who wish to schedule an appointment may do so from the same website, or may call one of the following numbers:

Appointment line: 423-209-5398

Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

Additional Resources: