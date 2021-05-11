Health Department Announces Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

by

The Hamilton County Health Department has added 10,800 Pfizer appointments to the schedule.

COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru (Pfizer first and second dose)

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37406

  • May 19 - 22, May 24 - 28 and June 1 - 3 at Tennessee Riverpark
  • No appointment necessary
  • FREE. Open to the public 16 years of age and older
  • Monday-Friday; 9AM-6PM
  • Saturday-Sunday; 9AM-3PM

To accelerate the process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the handouts tab: http://vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

People who wish to schedule an appointment may do so from the same website, or may call one of the following numbers:

  • Appointment line: 423-209-5398
  • Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

Additional Resources:

  • COVID-19 hotline: 423-209-8383
  • For COVID-19 vaccine questions, including when to get your second dose, visit the FAQ page.

by

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

May 11, 2021

Sorry, no events.

Wednesday

May 12, 2021

Thursday

May 13, 2021

Friday

May 14, 2021

Saturday

May 15, 2021

Sunday

May 16, 2021

Monday

May 17, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more