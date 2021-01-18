Health Department Announces Additional First And Second Dose COVID-19 Vaccination PODs

The Hamilton County Health Department has received additional shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine and has added days to the appointment system.

New First Dose Vaccination Days Announced:

What: Hamilton County Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccination Drive-Thru POD (Point of Dispensing)

Where: Tennessee Riverpark Hubert Fry Center, 4301 Amnicola Highway

Note: Enter the Riverpark near the Chattanooga State entrance; do not enter Chattanooga State. Look for signs.

Who: Individuals with Phase 1a1 or 1a2 status who live or work in Hamilton County. Hamilton County residents 75 years of age or older.

When: January 19, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30, 31 and February 7.

Register: Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to register online; or call Emergency Management’s call center at (423)-209-5399 if you do not have access to the internet. Bilingual staff are available.

Details: Proof of meeting phase criteria or residency must be shown at the entrance. Proof of eligibility can be a document showing current address, work ID, badge, letter or email from your employer, or a pay stub. Must show proof that you either live or work in Hamilton County.

New Second Dose Vaccination Days Announced:

What: Hamilton County Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccination Drive-Thru POD (Point of Dispensing)

Where: Carta Bus Barn, 1617 Wilcox Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Note: Enter through the last gate at the corner of Scholar Avenue and Camden Street.

Who: Individuals with Phase 1a1 or 1a2 status who live or work in Hamilton County. Hamilton County residents 75 years of age or older. Received first dose of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine on January 4, 5 or 6th.

When: February 1, 2 and 4

Register: Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to register online; or call Emergency Management’s call center at [423-209-5399] if you do not have access to the internet. Bilingual staff are available.

Details: Proof of meeting phase criteria or residency must be shown at the entrance. Proof of eligibility can be a document showing current address, work ID, badge, letter or email from your employer, or a pay stub. Must show proof that you either live or work in Hamilton County.

Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to continue to call back. Once appointments have been filled, the caller will hear a recording, “The call center is closed and appointments have been filled.”

The vaccine distribution is guided by “phases” according to the State of Tennessee’s Vaccination Plan. Only those eligible in the current “phases” will be able to make an appointment. The current phases are 1a1, 1a2 (see below), and those who are age 75 years or over, and all must be a Hamilton County resident or work in Hamilton County.

Phase 1a1 groups:

Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with Direct Patient Exposure and/or Exposure to Potentially-Infectious Materials

Home health care staff

COVID-19 mass testing site staff

Student health providers

Staff & Residents of Long Term Care Facilities

(Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, Group Homes)

First Responders with Direct Public Exposure

Individuals >18yrs who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disabilities

Phase 1a2 groups: Other Health Care Workers with Direct Patient Exposure

Primary care providers and staff

Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

Pharmacists and staff

Patient transport

Outpatient therapists

Urgent visit center providers and staff

Environmental services

Oral health providers

Behavioral health providers

Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

Funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact

Age Group Bracket:

75 years or older, must be Hamilton County resident

No specific medical conditions are required

Please note, if you register for an appointment and are not in one of the current eligible phases or age bracket, you may be turned away until your tier is open for vaccination. Furthermore, this could cause someone to miss their opportunity and jeopardizes the limited vaccine supply.