Health Department Announces Additional First And Second Dose Vaccine Appointments

The Hamilton County Health Department has added a total of 1,150 new first dose and 4,914 new second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule.

New First Dose Appointments:

March 3 at Enterprise South Nature Park

New Second Dose Appointments:

February 26, March 1 and 4 at the CARTA Bus Barn

March 1, 2 and 4 at the Tennessee Riverpark

People in the eligible phases are encouraged to visit https://vaccine.hamiltontn.gov/ and make their appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center for assistance:

First dose appointments: 423-209-5398

Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399

A Spanish vaccine webpage and Spanish appointment call center are available for residents who speak Spanish.

Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

Spanish vaccine webpage: https://vaccine.hamiltontn.gov/ (Click the Spanish tab at the top of the page).

All three call center lines are open Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.

General COVID-19 questions may be directed to the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM. Bilingual representatives are available.

Current Phases/Eligibility

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to Phases 1a1, 1a2, 1B and individuals 65+ according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s Vaccination Plan. Appointments are for people who live or work in Hamilton County.

Age Group Bracket:

65 years or older, must be a Hamilton County resident

No specific medical conditions are required

Phase 1B includes:

Childcare, pre-school, and kindergarten through twelfth grade teachers

School staff

School bus drivers

Other first responders (including dispatch, administrative personnel and other emergency communications personnel not included in Phase 1a1)

Airfield operations personnel employed by primary commercial and cargo service airports

Phase 1a2 includes:

Other Health Care Workers with Direct Patient Exposure

Primary care providers and staff

Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

Pharmacists and staff

Patient transport

Outpatient therapists

Urgent visit center providers and staff

Environmental services

Oral health providers

Behavioral health providers

Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

Funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact

Phase 1a1 includes:

Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with Direct Patient Exposure and/or Exposure to Potentially-Infectious Materials

Home health care staff

COVID-19 mass testing site staff

Student health providers

Staff & Residents of Long Term Care Facilities (Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, Group Homes)

First Responders with Direct Public Exposure including Jailers

Individuals >18yrs who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disabilities

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment

Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)

Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable)

Bring proof of age (if applicable)

Bring COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form (if possible; form available for download on registration page)

Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

Vaccination Record Card

When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.

The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)

The date the first dose of vaccine was given

The date the second vaccine dose is due.

It is important to keep the Vaccination Record Card because when making the appointment for the second dose of vaccine, it helps ensure the correct product is received and in the correct timeframe. The current recommendation is that second dose vaccinations be received either on or after the recommended date on the Vaccination Record Card, not before. This card is a reminder of the date, so you must make a second dose appointment when appointment slots become available.

