Health Department Announces Additional First And Second Dose Vaccine Appointments

The Hamilton County Health Department has added a total of 5,750 new first dose and 3,303 new second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule.

New First Dose Appointments:

March 11-15 at Enterprise South Nature Park

New Second Dose Appointments:

March 18 and 19 at Tennessee Riverpark

March 20 and 21 at CARTA Bus Barn

People in the eligible phases are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and make their appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center for assistance:

First dose appointments: 423-209-5398

Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399

A Spanish vaccine webpage and Spanish appointment call center are available for residents who speak Spanish.

Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

Spanish vaccine webpage: health.hamiltontn.org/enus/allservices/coronavirus(covid19)/vaccine/vacunacióncontracovid19.aspx

All three call center lines are open Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.

General COVID-19 questions may be directed to the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM. Bilingual representatives are available.

Current Phases/Eligibility

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are for people who live or work in Hamilton County and meet current eligibility according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s Vaccination Plan. A list of documents an individual may bring to the vaccination site to demonstrate Hamilton County residency or Hamilton County work status are available on the Health Department’s FAQ page in English and on the Spanish Vaccine page in Spanish. No documentation is required to demonstrate Phase 1C status. Minors (16 and 17 year olds) must have a parent/guardian with them to give medical history and consent at the time of vaccination.

Age Group Bracket:

65 years or older, must be a Hamilton County resident

No specific medical conditions are required

Phase 1a1 includes:

Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with Direct Patient Exposure and/or Exposure to Potentially-Infectious Materials

Home health care staff

COVID-19 mass testing site staff

Student health providers

Staff & Residents of Long Term Care Facilities (Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, Group Homes)

First Responders with Direct Public Exposure including Jailers

Individuals 16 years or older who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disabilities

Phase 1a2 includes:

Other Health Care Workers with Direct Patient Exposure

Primary care providers and staff

Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

Pharmacists and staff

Patient transport

Outpatient therapists

Urgent visit center providers and staff

Environmental services

Oral health providers

Behavioral health providers

Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

Funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact

Phase 1B includes:

Childcare, pre-school, and kindergarten through twelfth grade teachers

School staff

School bus drivers

Other first responders (including dispatch, administrative personnel and other emergency communications personnel not included in Phase 1a1)

Airfield operations personnel employed by primary commercial and cargo service airports

Phase 1C includes:

Chronic renal disease

COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, Cystic Fibrosis, moderate-severe asthma

Diabetes

Obesity (BMI 30 or over)

Heart failure, CAD, cardiomyopathies, hypertension

Sickle cell, thalassemia

Cerebrovascular disease or stroke

Dementia

Liver disease

High risk progressive neuromuscular disorder

Down Syndrome

Women ages 16 years and older who are pregnant and their permanent household residents 16 years and older *Pregnant women were not included in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials; however, the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 is thought to be significantly higher than the risk of vaccination. Pregnant women are encouraged to discuss vaccination with their health care provider.)