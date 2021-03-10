Health Department Announces Additional First And Second Dose Vaccine Appointments

The Hamilton County Health Department has added a total of 5,750 new first dose and 3,303 new second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule.
New First Dose Appointments:
- March 11-15 at Enterprise South Nature Park
New Second Dose Appointments:
- March 18 and 19 at Tennessee Riverpark
- March 20 and 21 at CARTA Bus Barn
People in the eligible phases are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and make their appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center for assistance:
- First dose appointments: 423-209-5398
- Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399
A Spanish vaccine webpage and Spanish appointment call center are available for residents who speak Spanish.
- Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384
- Spanish vaccine webpage: health.hamiltontn.org/enus/allservices/coronavirus(covid19)/vaccine/vacunacióncontracovid19.aspx
All three call center lines are open Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.
General COVID-19 questions may be directed to the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM. Bilingual representatives are available.
Current Phases/Eligibility
COVID-19 vaccine appointments are for people who live or work in Hamilton County and meet current eligibility according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s Vaccination Plan. A list of documents an individual may bring to the vaccination site to demonstrate Hamilton County residency or Hamilton County work status are available on the Health Department’s FAQ page in English and on the Spanish Vaccine page in Spanish. No documentation is required to demonstrate Phase 1C status. Minors (16 and 17 year olds) must have a parent/guardian with them to give medical history and consent at the time of vaccination.
Age Group Bracket:
- 65 years or older, must be a Hamilton County resident
- No specific medical conditions are required
Phase 1a1 includes:
- Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with Direct Patient Exposure and/or Exposure to Potentially-Infectious Materials
- Home health care staff
- COVID-19 mass testing site staff
- Student health providers
- Staff & Residents of Long Term Care Facilities (Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, Group Homes)
- First Responders with Direct Public Exposure including Jailers
- Individuals 16 years or older who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disabilities
Phase 1a2 includes:
Other Health Care Workers with Direct Patient Exposure
- Primary care providers and staff
- Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients
- Pharmacists and staff
- Patient transport
- Outpatient therapists
- Urgent visit center providers and staff
- Environmental services
- Oral health providers
- Behavioral health providers
- Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens
- Funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact
Phase 1B includes:
- Childcare, pre-school, and kindergarten through twelfth grade teachers
- School staff
- School bus drivers
- Other first responders (including dispatch, administrative personnel and other emergency communications personnel not included in Phase 1a1)
- Airfield operations personnel employed by primary commercial and cargo service airports
Phase 1C includes:
- Chronic renal disease
- COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, Cystic Fibrosis, moderate-severe asthma
- Diabetes
- Obesity (BMI 30 or over)
- Heart failure, CAD, cardiomyopathies, hypertension
- Sickle cell, thalassemia
- Cerebrovascular disease or stroke
- Dementia
- Liver disease
- High risk progressive neuromuscular disorder
- Down Syndrome
- Women ages 16 years and older who are pregnant and their permanent household residents 16 years and older *Pregnant women were not included in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials; however, the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 is thought to be significantly higher than the risk of vaccination. Pregnant women are encouraged to discuss vaccination with their health care provider.)
- Technologically-dependent individuals ages 16 years or older and the household residents and caregivers of children under 16 years old who are technologically-dependent. Such as individuals who are ventilator-dependent, oxygen-dependent, with tracheostomy, wheelchair-bound due to high-risk medical condition, or require tube feedings, parenteral nutrition, or dialysis.
- Individuals ages 16 years or older with immunocompromising conditions and the household residents and caregivers of children under 16 years old who have immunocompromising conditions. Such as individuals receiving chemotherapy, requiring daily oral steroids or other immunosuppressants, those with HIV/AIDS or other diagnosed high-risk immunodeficiency.
- Household residents and caregivers of children under 16 years old who have complex congenital heart disease requiring ongoing medical management, such as Tetralogy of Fallot, hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and double outlet right ventricle, or qualify for the Katie Beckett waiver.
Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment
- Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.
- Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm
- Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)
- Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable)
- Bring proof of age (if applicable)
- Print and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form for both 1st and 2nd dose appointments. Click here to download the form: https://bit.ly/3caxvL3. Forms are available on-site, but bringing a completed form to the vaccination site will accelerate the process.
- Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot
- Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more
Vaccination Record Card
When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.
- The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)
- The date the first dose of vaccine was given
- The date the second vaccine dose is due. This date is not an appointment. Patient must schedule a second dose appointment.
